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'Ban on the free press': WHCA condemns Trump's move to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico

The White House Correspondents' Association has condemned Trump's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, calling it a ban on the free press. Trump defended the move, accusing the outlets of biased and fake coverage.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published19 Sep 2026, 06:38 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday
US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday(Bloomberg)
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The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) has condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, with its president Jacqui Heinrich describing the move as a "ban on the free press".

The statement came even as Trump defended the restrictions, under which the three news organisations were barred from White House access with immediate effect. Trump accused the outlets of publishing what he described as "fake news" and presenting his administration negatively.

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"The president said it plainly in the Oval Office, describing his own planned action as a 'ban on the free press'," Heinrich said in a statement on X.

Also Read | Trump bans 3 media outlets from White House: ‘They write fiction and lies’

WHCA cites constitutional protection for press

Heinrich said the US Constitution protects press freedom from government interference, arguing that this protection should not depend on whether a president agrees with a news organisation's reporting.

"The Constitution protects the freedom of the press from government interference. That protection does not depend on whether the president likes a news organization's coverage, agrees with its reporting, or approves of the questions its journalists ask," she said.

According to Heinrich, the dispute goes beyond the rights of journalists and involves the public's ability to receive information about the government.

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"This is about more than the rights of journalists. It is about the right of the American people to receive a full and independent account of the activities, policies and decisions of whoever occupies the nation's highest office," she said.

The WHCA president also expressed support for journalists working for CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

"The WHCA stands in defense of our colleagues at CNN, MSNOW, and POLITICO who are being singled out for doing their jobs," Heinrich said.

Also Read | Trump Drops Legal Bid to Block $16 Billion NY-NJ Gateway Tunnel

Trump defends restrictions

Meanwhile, Trump has defended the decision, and accused the three outlets of producing what he called "dishonest and one-sided coverage". He has also alleged that the organisations are deliberately seeking to undermine his Republican administration, according to multiple reports.

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The WHCA is an independent organisation representing White House correspondents. Its stated mission includes supporting the press's ability to independently report on the presidency without government control.

Heinrich, a Fox News senior White House correspondent, is serving as the association's president.

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