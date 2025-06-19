Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Juneteenth on June 19? Details here

Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) is a US federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Key historical timeline January 1, 1863 – President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all enslaved people in Confederate states to be free.

June 19, 1865 – Union General Gordon Granger arrives in Galveston, Texas, and issues General Order No. 3, officially enforcing the end of slavery in the last Confederate holdout.

June 19, 1866 – The first Juneteenth celebrations are held by freed African Americans in Texas with prayer meetings, music, food, and community gatherings.

2021 – Juneteenth becomes the 11th US federal holiday, signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021.

Here’s what to know about the status of banks, post offices, and shipping services on Juneteenth — and whether they’ll be open or closed.

Are banks open on Juneteenth? No, most banks will be closed.

Juneteenth is a Federal Reserve Bank holiday, meaning the central bank that regulates the US financial system is closed.

While private banks aren’t required to close, many do observe the holiday.

Transactions made via online or mobile banking will not be processed until Friday, June 20.

ATMs and online services remain available, though payments and transfers won’t post until the next business day.

Banks closed on Juneteenth: Bank of America

Wells Fargo

JPMorgan Chase

CitiBank

PNC

Truist

Capital One (Note: Capital One Cafés will remain open)

Is the Post Office open on Juneteenth? No, USPS will be closed.

All US Postal Service (USPS) retail locations will be closed on Thursday, June 19.

No residential or business mail delivery will occur on Juneteenth.

Priority Mail Express will continue to operate as it does 365 days a year.

Regular USPS services will resume on Friday, June 20.

Are UPS and FedEx delivering on Juneteenth? Yes, both UPS and FedEx will be operating as usual.

UPS Store locations will be open. (Hours may vary by location — check locally.)

FedEx pickup and delivery services will be running on June 19.

FedEx Office locations will also be open.

While USPS is closed, customers can rely on UPS and FedEx for both sending and receiving packages.

Is the Stock Market open on Juneteenth? No, US markets will be closed.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, and bond markets will all observe the Juneteenth holiday.

No trading activity will occur on June 19.

The next scheduled market closure is Independence Day (July 4, 2025).

Are Government offices open? No. All levels of government will observe the holiday.

Federal offices will be closed.

State and local government offices, including DMVs and municipal buildings, will also shut down in observance of Juneteenth.

Courts and public libraries will remain closed for the day.

Are retailers, grocery stores, and restaurants open? Yes, most major businesses remain open on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is not a mandated business closure holiday for private employers. While most big-name retailers and supermarkets will be open, some small businesses may choose to close. Many companies offer holiday pay or time-and-a-half wages for employees working on the holiday.

Retailers and grocery stores open on Juneteenth:

Aldi

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

Kroger

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

Sierra

Stop & Shop

Target (open under regular hours)

Walmart (open unless restricted by local/state law)

Wegmans

Fast Food & Coffee chains:

Starbucks (open)

McDonald’s and most national fast-food brands (open)