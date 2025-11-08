Bank of America down? Hundreds report nationwide outage, netizen says, ‘all my balance ZERO’

Several on social media said early Saturday (IST) that they are facing a nationwide outage on Bank of America's app and website, with many alleging their funds were “wiped out.”

"Bank of America is down bad @BankofAmerica, app and desktop showing all my balances as ZERO...," a social media user alleged. Another said, “And just like that, Bank of America is experiencing a nationwide outage.”

Downdetector also posted that user reports indicate problems at Bank of America. It said 88 percent reported problems with mobile banking, while 10 percent reported issues with online logging.

“User reports indicate problems with Bank of America since 7:17 PM EST,” Downdetector posted on X.

