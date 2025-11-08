Bank of America website, app restored? Social media flooded as thousands of US users report outage

Social media has been flooded with complaints from users after a nationwide outage hit Bank of America's digital systems, leaving customers across the United States locked out of their accounts late Friday, November 7, night. Several users have reported that their Bank of America account balances suddenly showed zero, sparking concern and online buzz.

Although some users have now reported that the Bank of America's website and app are functioning normal, other are still dealing with mismatched balances and difficulties in logging into their accounts.

What does the data shows? Outage tracking site Downdetector shows that the number of complaints about the disruptions crossed 3,000 at 6:45 AM. The disruption affected both the mobile app and the online banking platforms.

According to the site's live data, 85% of the complaints came from users facing issues on the Bank of America mobile app, while 8% struggled with login errors, Another 7% of the users were facing difficulties with online banking.

The disruption was spread across cities like Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, which saw the highest spike in outage alerts. This suggested that the issue grappled a large part of the country.

The US bank has not yet released any formal statement about the outage, as users and observers are actively keeping an eye for their social media statement or update on the full restoration process.

Social media reaction to the outage The posts on the outage on social media platforms appear sharply divided. While some users have taken a humorous approach, sharing memes and jokes about the issue, others are demanding answers from the bank and fellow netizens, expressing deep concerns for their money.

An user took to X (formerly twitter) to share their dilemma, as they stated “Don’t even bother going to a Bank of America location to get cash out, the system is down nationwide it won’t even let you get your money.”

Another user shared their experience of the issue, stating “Just got off the phone with Bank of America after waiting on hold for 30 min. It was a waste of 30 min. It’s nothing they can do.”

An X user gave a humorous tone to their post, sharing that, “Bank of America count your days. My mom called me all crazy saying her money’s gone but the servers are just down and I had to give her a whole rundown on how servers work and how the database has nothing to do with the money she has to her name”

Even though the Bank of India has not acknowledged the outage, some customers confirmed that they are still able to call the bank for assistance and the ATM services were functioning normally.