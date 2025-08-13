Subscribe

BAPS Hindu Temple in Indiana's Greenwood vandalised; Indian consulate seeks probe into ‘reprehensible’ act

Garvit Bhirani
Updated13 Aug 2025, 01:59 PM IST
BAPS Hindu Temple in Indiana's Greenwood vandalised; India condemns (Image: X/@HinduAmerican)
The Indian Consulate in Chicago sought "prompt action" into the “reprehensible” act involving desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana.

“Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including Hon’ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Indian Consulate said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
