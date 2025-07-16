Barack and Michelle Obama laugh off divorce rumors in first joint comments: ‘It was touch and go for a while’

ormer US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama directly addressed persistent divorce rumors during a joint appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast “In My Opinion (IMO),” co-hosted by Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson.

In a playful exchange, Robinson teased the couple as Barack joined the conversation: “Wait, you guys like each other?” he joked.

Michelle laughed and replied, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

Robinson continued, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” prompting Michelle to quip, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

“She took me back!” — Barack jokes about rumors Barack Obama, 63, leaned into the banter with his trademark humor.

“She took me back!” he said with a grin. “It was touch and go for a while.”

Michelle, 61, laughed but warned, “Don’t start,” before agreeing it was nice to appear publicly together.

“Not one moment I thought about quitting my man” Michelle Obama used the moment to set the record straight on their marriage: “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting my man,” she said firmly.

She continued, “We’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures — and I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Praising Barack as a father Michelle also took the opportunity to praise Barack’s parenting, calling him an “engaged” father to their daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.

The couple, married since October 1992, has long emphasized their commitment to both their family and partnership.

Why the rumors started Divorce speculation ramped up earlier this year when Barack Obama attended high-profile events — including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration — without Michelle by his side.