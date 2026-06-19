Barack Obama calls Affordable Care Act his defining achievement: ‘Helped 50, 60 million people’

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago marks what former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama describe as the culmination of a journey that began in the city and led to the White House. In their first joint interview since leaving office in 2017, the couple told ABC News the center is meant less as a retrospective tribute and more as a catalyst for civic inspiration.

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‘Not an exercise in nostalgia’: Obama sets tone for museum Speaking to ABC News in the special “The Obama Legacy: First Joint Interview Post-White House,” Barack Obama said the center is designed to avoid sentimentality about his presidency.

“I’m not interested in the center and the exhibits being an exercise in nostalgia,” he said. “What I want people to feel when they come through here is, ‘Oh, that was possible, which means I can do that.’”

He added that the goal is to leave visitors with a sense of possibility rooted in real-world experience rather than political memory.

A $850 million campus rooted in Chicago history The Obama Presidential Center spans 19 acres in Jackson Park near the University of Chicago and cost approximately $850 million to develop. The complex includes parkland, a public auditorium, offices for the Obama Foundation, athletic facilities, public art installations, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

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Its core attraction is a four-story museum that situates Obama’s presidency within a broader sweep of American history, including the Declaration of Independence, civil rights movements, labor struggles, and the Chicago-based political journey that launched his career.

The presidential archives, developed in collaboration with the National Archives and Records Administration, are fully digital.

‘That’s our best story’: Obama on democracy and opportunity Barack Obama said the museum is meant to highlight the idea that individuals from all backgrounds can shape national history.

“That’s what I want people 50 years from now to understand,” he said. “That’s our best story. That’s the thing that we need to not just hang on to, but fight for.”

He emphasized that the center is designed to encourage future leadership rather than simply memorialize past achievements.

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Letters from citizens shaped Obama’s White House experience One of the most personal exhibits, Obama said, features letters sent by ordinary Americans during his presidency. He told ABC News he read and responded to ten letters each night while in office.

“I didn’t want just fan mail. I wanted letters that reflected what people were saying and how they were feeling,” he said.

Reflecting on issues raised in those letters, including school shootings and rising grocery prices, Obama said the experience reinforced the responsibility of leadership.

“It was a privilege and responsibility,” he said, adding, “And you just don’t want to let folks down.”

Affordable Care Act highlighted as defining achievement When asked about his most significant accomplishment, Barack Obama cited the Affordable Care Act, passed in March 2010.

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“For all the resistance from our political opposition, the Affordable Care Act has now helped 50, 60 million people,” he said, adding that it continues to benefit Americans despite efforts to weaken it.

He also pointed to the broader tone of his administration, saying it aimed to represent all Americans, including political opponents.

“Ultimately if we get that part of our democracy right… we can solve a lot of the problems that we confront,” he said.

‘Encourage the next generation’: Obama reflects on post-presidency role Barack Obama said one of the central aims of the presidential center is to motivate younger generations to engage in public life.

“People are a little discouraged right now,” he said. “But, again, I believe that we go through these cycles, and there’s going to be a younger generation that pops up and there are going to be leaders who pop up.”

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He described his post-presidency role as more advisory than active.

“I see myself these days as less of a ‘player’ and more of a ‘coach,’” he said, adding that he selectively engages in public debates.

He also referenced George Washington’s decision to step away from political life after his presidency.

Michelle Obama on ‘hope and change’ in a divided era Michelle Obama told ABC News that the ideals associated with Barack Obama’s political rise remain relevant despite growing polarization.

“People just have to be fed up enough. They have to want more,” she said.

She added that the presidential center is meant to serve as a reminder of how change can still happen within American democracy.

“I think the presidential center hopefully will remind people of just how close we are to moving this country in the direction that we want to move it in,” she said.

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First Black First Family and historical reflection Michelle Obama also pointed to an exhibit addressing the Obamas’ historic role as the first Black First Family in the United States.

“You have one exhibit where people thought that it could never happen,” she said, referring to the idea of a Black family in the White House.

“That America would never accept that,” she added. “And lo and behold, the vast majority of the country believe differently.”

Democracy, disagreement, and the ballot box Barack Obama used the interview to emphasize the role of democratic participation and elections in resolving political conflict.

“The premise of this country is everybody gets a right to say, ‘No, I don’t agree with that,’” he said.

“And then we have a conversation about it, and then it gets settled in an election,” he added, framing voting as the ultimate mechanism for accountability.

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