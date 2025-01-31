Amid talk of an imminent divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama, fueled by claims that the former US president is dating actress Jennifer Aniston, the former First Lady has come out with a heartfelt Instagram Instagram post.

In her post, the former First Lady shared that The Obama Presidential Center would be honouring Hadiya Pendleton, a talented honour roll student whose death in 2013 deeply impacted the nation. Pendleton, who had performed at Barack Obama's second inauguration just days before her passing, will be remembered through this special tribute.

The Obamas revealed plans to create a memorial garden at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago to honour Pendleton in the coming years.

In her Instagram story, the former First Lady shared, “To this day, I carry Hadiya’s story with me everywhere I go. She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honoring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center,” the Daily Mail reported.

In her post, she also referred to Barack as “my husband” in the message posted directly on the center's website.

Radar Online recently reported that the Obamas, who have been married for 32 years, are reportedly preparing to go their separate ways. However, on Wednesday, Michelle, 61, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the Obama Presidential Center’s latest initiative, making sure to mention Barack.

How ‘intense’ are divorce rumours? Michelle’s choice of words may be an effort to dispel rumours that their 32-year marriage is shaly, following speculation that Barack had an affair with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the divorce talk intensified when Michelle announced she wouldn’t attend US President Trump’s inauguration, while Barack appeared in person.

Her decision to skip the swearing-in ceremony came after she also missed President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which she reportedly did due to a "scheduling conflict" while on an extended holiday in Hawaii.

RadarOnline reported last week that the couple is allegedly preparing for a divorce, with a source close to them stating, “Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too.”

RadarOnline reported that in a past interview, the former First Lady admitted, “People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”