Did former United States President Barack Obama dupe Hollywood actor and Democratic party supporter George Clooney? If reports are to be believed, the Joe Biden-turned-Kamala Harris backer now feels “abandoned” by Obama after the US election disaster, according to celebrity focussed OK Magazine. The source spoke first to the National Enquirer.

Speaking to the US-based publication, an insider source said, “George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals. Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate, leading the charge for Joe to step away.”

‘Duped, Took Bullet for the Team…’ “Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all,” the source added.

The source added that Clooney “feels duped and vows he’s not going to be anyone’s political water boy anymore ... George feels he stepped up and took a bullet for the team.”

The actor has faced a lot of flak on social media for his turn to Harris during the US election campaign. One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I wish he never opened his mouth. Joe should not have been talked down. Yeah I'm mad at everyone who convinced Joe to go. He would have beat him again.”

Another said, “I’m so disgusted with the Democratic Party leaders, George Clooney, Stephen King, Rob Reiner, and all the other wealthy people who demanded Joe step aside. Thanks a lot. You pushed out the guy who could win. F--- you all.”

What Did Clooney Say? Notably, in July, amid concerns over Biden's health condition and disaster during the first presidential debate against Trump, Clooney in an op-ed asked the current US President to leave his second-term campaign for the White House.

A life long democrat and a high-profile Biden supporter, Clooney had previously co-hosted a fundraiser for the outgoing US chief. He was also among the firsts to ask the President to opt out from the race.

In his opinion piece, Clooney wrote: “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” he added.