Barack Obama enters US midterm battleground: Can he help Democrats flip Senate seats in Ohio and Michigan?

Barack Obama will campaign Saturday with Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate in Ohio and Michigan, both highly competitive states that will help determine control of the chamber, as the former president ramps up his involvement in the midterm elections.

Obama's first event is in Cleveland with former three-term Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is looking to unseat Republican Sen. Jon Husted. Amy Acton, a Democrat running for governor against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, will also appear at the rally.

Although Ohio has become more reliably Republican, it's been a hotly contested battleground this year.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 Which Senate candidates is Barack Obama campaigning for in Ohio and Michigan? ⌵ Obama is campaigning in Cleveland with Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is challenging Republican Sen. Jon Husted. In Detroit, he will rally for Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is running against Republican Mike Rogers. 2 Why are Ohio and Michigan important in the 2026 US midterms? ⌵ Both states have highly competitive Senate races, and their outcomes could help determine which party controls the Senate. 3 Could Barack Obama’s Detroit rally help Abdul El-Sayed with Black voters? ⌵ The article says Obama’s appearance in Detroit, a city that is three-quarters Black, could bolster El-Sayed’s support among Black voters. 4 Can Barack Obama help Democrats flip Senate seats in Ohio and Michigan? ⌵ His campaign appearances may help Democratic candidates, but the article does not predict whether Brown or El-Sayed will win. Both races are described as competitive.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both visited the state in recent weeks to drum up support for Husted and Ramaswamy.

Obama then heads to a rally in Detroit for Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official who is working to unite the Democratic base in Michigan after winning a divisive primary by less than a percentage point. El-Sayed is running against former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican.

Obama’s appearance in the city, which is three-quarters Black, could bolster support for El-Sayed among Black voters. In the primary, his opponent Haley Stevens won Wayne County, which includes Detroit, by about 6 percentage points. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian vice president, campaigned for El-Sayed in September.

El-Sayed criticized Obama after his 2012 reelection for not following through on all of his progressive campaign promises, writing that Obama “was not the right choice — he just wasn’t the wrong one.”

El-Sayed told reporters earlier this month he appreciated the former president, calling him “foundational” to his ability to run for office, but there were still elements of Obama's presidency he disagreed with.

“It’s a normal thing to love somebody, to really appreciate all that they’ve done, and to say, ‘Hey, here are some things I would have done differently,’” El-Sayed said. “But they still did some important things to create opportunity for you.”

El-Sayed spoke with Obama on the phone shortly after his primary win in August.

Michigan also has open races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic nominee for governor, is slated to appear along with others down the ballot. Benson is running against Republican Rep. John James.