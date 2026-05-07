Barack Obama praises NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calls him an ‘extraordinary talent’

Former US President Barack Obama recently praised New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, stating that he is an 'extraordinary talent', Fox News reported Wednesday.

Obama, in a pre-recorded interview, discussed the direction of the Democratic Party, especially regarding the ongoing rift between the liberal and the progressive wings.

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When asked what direction, according to Obama, would be best for the party to actually achieve change, the former US President shrugged off concerns regarding the ongoing rift and said, "I'm not so worried about this so-called rift between the left and liberals, as you described it." He went on to say, "Because I think that within the Democratic Party, and I would argue a bunch of independents and even some Republicans as well, there's an overarching belief in equality, fairness, if you work, then you should be able to make a living wage and support a family and retire with dignity... There are a bunch of things that we agree on. And it's really more of a question of what are the specific things that we have to do."

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Obama praises Mamdani Shifting his focus to Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, Obama noted, "You look at somebody like Mamdani, who I think is an extraordinary talent," he continued. "He wants people to be able to afford housing in New York. Well, you know, I would assume liberals in New York want the same thing. And so I don't worry as much about some of these issues within the Democratic Party."

The former president noted that Mamdani, unlike many others, talks like he is not in a college seminar. When Stephen Colbert pointed out that not only does Mamdani talk like a normal person, but he lives a normal life and names what is obviously wrong, Obama agreed and said, "And not have a bunch of gobbledygook around it... Just talk like normal people talk."

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Obama raises concerns over Trump's second term During the interview, he also laid out some specific concerns regarding US President Donald Trump's second term and noted that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should remain independent from the White House and not be used as a tool to go after enemies. The country’s democracy can “survive a lot,” the former president said, but “we can’t overcome the politicization of the criminal justice system.” Without naming Trump directly, he added that the Attorney General must be able to operate independently from the whims of a president. “The idea is that the attorney general is the people’s lawyer," he said, adding, “It’s not the president’s consigliere.”

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Obama meets Mamdani for the first time Earlier in April, Obama met with the New York City mayor for the first time at a child care center, where they read to preschoolers and led a sing-along, AP reported.

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The meeting came as Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is also trying to build a working relationship with Republican President Trump. The meeting came just over a week after Mamdani marked his 100th day in office.

The former two-term president and Democratic Party leader has offered to advise Mamdani, 34, whose youth, rising popularity, and progressive agenda have set him apart in the party.

NYC's first Muslim mayor's meeting with Obama comes after he has already met twice with Trump at the White House, in November and February, to discuss issues affecting the city.

Key Takeaways Obama encourages collaboration within the Democratic Party despite ideological rifts.

Mamdani's approachability and relatability set him apart in political discourse.

The importance of independent justice systems in maintaining democracy was emphasized.