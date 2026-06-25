Barack Obama predicts America will elect its first female president ‘sometime soon’

Nearly a decade after leaving the White House, former US President Barack Obama says he is confident the United States will eventually elect its first female president, describing it as a natural step in the country's continuing progress toward greater representation.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with PEOPLE magazine alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama ahead of the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, Obama reflected on race, leadership, marriage and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Obama on America’s first female president Reflecting on the significance of becoming America's first Black president, Obama said one of his goals was to expand young people's sense of what was possible.

"I hoped suddenly girls started feeling like, 'Okay, whatever limits people seem to have set, whatever the precedents are, I think I can do something,'" he said.

Obama argued that his election helped normalize the idea that people from diverse backgrounds could aspire to the nation's highest office.

"There are kids who, growing up under my presidency, said, 'Yeah, of course you can have a Black president. Why not?'"

He then expressed confidence that a woman will soon be elected president.

"I'm confident that when we get a female president, which we will get sometime soon in my lifetime, it'll become normalized, and that's what we want."

Michelle Obama said her husband's impact extended beyond race and politics.

"The symbolism of his presidency wasn't just about race — it was also about the way you show up as a leader, a man, a father and a husband," she said.

Michelle Obama: ‘I’m so proud of how my husband showed up’ The interview comes as the Obamas prepare to open the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side, a project they describe as deeply personal and rooted in the community where their relationship began.

Michelle Obama offered a heartfelt tribute to her husband, pushing back against his tendency to downplay his achievements.

"My husband is always thinking about reflecting the light on other people," she said.

"I am so proud of how my husband showed up in that role, how he shows up every day."

Barack Obama, meanwhile, described both his presidency and the new center as collective achievements.

"I'm very proud of what we accomplished, what our administration accomplished," he said. "But I do want to make sure that people see all of the people whose shoulders we stand on. This is a group project."

A deeply personal Chicago homecoming The new presidential center sits in the Chicago neighborhood where the couple met, married and started their family.

Obama recalled arriving in Chicago as a young community organizer with little more than a car full of belongings.

"So much of what is precious to me is because of this community," he said. "The people who embraced some funny kid from Hawaii. They gave me a home."

Michelle Obama said the project holds special meaning because of her own roots in the area.

"Every piece of me was built in this area," she said. "I get emotional realizing what this will mean for kids. So for me it's incredibly personal."

The first kiss that became part of Obama lore The conversation also revisited the early days of their relationship.

Michelle Obama remembered Barack Obama's modest apartment on Chicago's South Side and their simple dates together.

"When we started dating, he was renting a crappy little apartment on 53rd Street from a friend. No AC. Windows were open," she recalled.

One of those dates included a stop at Baskin-Robbins, where the couple shared their first kiss.

"Sitting on the curb," Obama said. "There's a plaque there now. I don't know who put that up."

‘We are each other’s counterbalance’ Asked about the secret to nearly 34 years of marriage, both emphasized mutual support and balance.

Obama described Michelle as someone whose character and values made him a better person.

"Just being with her made me better, and she still does," he said.

Michelle Obama said her husband's ambition broadened her view of what was possible.

"He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you,'" she said.

"And however hard it's been, the ups and downs, he's got me."

Obama replied with a smile: "And she grounds and anchors me."

White House memories and life after politics The former president described life in the White House as rewarding but restrictive.

"I think it was Bill Clinton who called it the crown jewel of the federal penitentiary system," he said.

While he misses the people and camaraderie of public service, Obama said he does not miss many aspects of presidential life.

"I don't miss a lot of the pomp and circumstance. I don't miss having to wear a tie every day."

Michelle Obama remembered the White House as a family home where daughters Malia and Sasha grew up.

"We had a fun White House. And it was our home," she said.

Building a legacy for future generations Today, both Obamas say they are focused less on politics and more on creating opportunities for future leaders.

Obama highlighted the work of the Obama Foundation and its efforts to support young people around the world.

"Over the last 10 years, we have been working with young leaders through the foundation's programs around the world," he said. “That's given me the most satisfaction.”

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