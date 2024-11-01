Barack Obama reveals why daughter Malia has dropped famous last name professionally: ‘The challenge is…’

26-year-old Malia Obama had released her directorial debut — a short film called The Heart — during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. She used the name Malia Ann for the end credits.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Barack Obama reveals why daughter Malia has dropped famous last name professionally: ‘The challenge is…’
Barack Obama reveals why daughter Malia has dropped famous last name professionally: ‘The challenge is…’(REUTERS)

Malia Obama made waves earlier this year after dropping her famous last name in a professional setting. Former US President Barack Obama however remains unfazed by the decision — revealing during a recent podcast that both his daughters were determined to succeed on their own terms.

The 26-year-old filmmaker had released her directorial debut — a short film called The Heart — during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. She used the name Malia Ann for the end credits with naysayers claiming that it was an attempt to shield herself from the “nepotism” tag.

“She didn’t use Obama. On the credits, it said Malia Ann. I was like: ‘You do know they’ll know who you are?’ And she's all like: ‘You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.’ So I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that,” the former president noted during an interview on The Pivot Podcast.

Also Read | ‘You’re choosing your own power’: Michelle Obama’s plea for voter engagement

The former POTUS said that both Malia and 23-year-old Sasha were determined to make their own way in life without leveraging their powerful parents and connections.

“The challenge for [Michelle and me] is letting us give them any help at all. I mean they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it,” he added.

Also Read | Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns racist comedy at Madison Square Garden rally

The former POTUS and First Lady are currently busy on the campaign trail as they bat for Kamala Harris to become the next US President. Barack and Michelle Obama — considered unwaveringly popular and seen as “cool” leaders — have thrown both their political weight and star power behind Kamala Harris in recent weeks. The former POTUS has specifically honed his campaign efforts towards Black men in in the final stretch of the US election as polls suggested they are more likely to vote for Trump than in 2020.

Obama had made history in 2008 after being elected as the first Black president of the United States. The election of Harris to the White House would be a similarly historic occasion — making her the first woman and person of Asian descent (she is half Black and half Indian) to hold the post.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsBarack Obama reveals why daughter Malia has dropped famous last name professionally: ‘The challenge is…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.