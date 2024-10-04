Barack Obama’s anniversary wish for Michelle wins hearts on social media ahead of US Presidential Elections 2024

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram posts, receiving over 3.28 lakh and 3.25 lakh likes, respectively. Fans praised their relationship, highlighting their roles as role models and expressing hopes for the upcoming elections.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Barack Obama’s anniversary wish for Michelle wins hearts on social media ahead of US Presidential Elections 2024 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Barack Obama’s anniversary wish for Michelle wins hearts on social media ahead of US Presidential Elections 2024 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Former US President Barack Obama, one of the most celebrated world leaders in recent times, wished his wife Michelle on their 32nd marriage anniversary. Obama’s social media post has garnered a lot of attention.

Also Read | Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, ‘She understands what it takes….’

“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with,” Obama wrote while sharing a picture of them together at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

In fact, the former first lady also shared the same picture while wishing her husband on the occasion.

“32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama,” she wrote.

Also Read | ’Kamala will be president for all…’: Obama reacts to Harris vs Trump debate

Barack Obama’s Instagram post got over 3.28 lakh likes within a few hours and received nearly 5,000 comments.

One Instagram user posted a detailed comment while wishing the couple, “All the very best wishes from our family to yours. You've both given my children role models worth aspiring to be. Your character, kindness, integrity, and mindfulness has given courage, hope, and faith to both of my sons-- and I cannot thank you enough.”

“Your love story is one written about and sought by many!” wrote one user while another referred to the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024 in November and wrote, “Let's give them a great anniversary gift in November and vote blue.”

Also Read | Did Kamala Harris sound like Obama in debate against Donald Trump?

“The world is such a better place because of your union. So it’s our anniversary too,” came from another user.

Michelle Obama’s Instagram post got more then 3.25 lakh likes and nearly 5,000 comments as well.

“You are the best to ever do it. Wishing you all life has to offer as you deserve it!” wrote one user on her post.

“My forever President and First Lady. Have a beautiful day and years full of good health and happiness,” posted another.

US Elections 2024

US Elections 2024 will be held on November 5. American citizens will have a new president as Joe Biden won't compete. It is a direct contest between Democrat Kamala Harris, who is Biden's vice president at present, and former US President Donald Trump, a Republican nominee.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsBarack Obama’s anniversary wish for Michelle wins hearts on social media ahead of US Presidential Elections 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,193.30
    11:53 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    17.85 (1.52%)

    Tata Steel share price

    168.25
    11:53 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    1.3 (0.78%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    298.05
    11:53 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.95 (2.04%)

    Vedanta share price

    514.35
    11:53 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    2.55 (0.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    556.95
    11:41 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.9 (6.48%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.55
    11:41 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    26.7 (5.77%)

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    357.35
    11:41 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    16.55 (4.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,235.90
    11:41 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    53.7 (4.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.