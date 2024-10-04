Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram posts, receiving over 3.28 lakh and 3.25 lakh likes, respectively. Fans praised their relationship, highlighting their roles as role models and expressing hopes for the upcoming elections.

Former US President Barack Obama, one of the most celebrated world leaders in recent times, wished his wife Michelle on their 32nd marriage anniversary. Obama's social media post has garnered a lot of attention.

“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with," Obama wrote while sharing a picture of them together at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

In fact, the former first lady also shared the same picture while wishing her husband on the occasion.

“32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama," she wrote.

Barack Obama's Instagram post got over 3.28 lakh likes within a few hours and received nearly 5,000 comments.

One Instagram user posted a detailed comment while wishing the couple, “All the very best wishes from our family to yours. You've both given my children role models worth aspiring to be. Your character, kindness, integrity, and mindfulness has given courage, hope, and faith to both of my sons-- and I cannot thank you enough." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Your love story is one written about and sought by many!" wrote one user while another referred to the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024 in November and wrote, “Let's give them a great anniversary gift in November and vote blue."

“The world is such a better place because of your union. So it’s our anniversary too," came from another user.

Michelle Obama's Instagram post got more then 3.25 lakh likes and nearly 5,000 comments as well.

“You are the best to ever do it. Wishing you all life has to offer as you deserve it!" wrote one user on her post.

“My forever President and First Lady. Have a beautiful day and years full of good health and happiness," posted another.