Barack Obama’s call to Zohran Mamdani revealed — What he told the NYC mayoral candidate

Former US President Barack Obama personally called New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Saturday, praising his campaign and offering to be a “sounding board” in the future, The New York Times reported.

The private, 30-minute phone call was confirmed by two people involved or briefed on the discussion, the report said.

“Your campaign has been impressive to watch,” Obama told Mamdani, according to those familiar with the conversation.

Praise and political guidance During the call, Obama reportedly told Mamdani that he was “invested in his success” beyond the upcoming election and discussed the challenges of forming an administration capable of advancing his agenda on affordability in New York City.

Obama also spoke admiringly of Mamdani’s campaign discipline, joking about his own early political mistakes and noting how few Mamdani had made “under such a bright spotlight.”

Although the former president has not formally endorsed Mamdani — consistent with his policy of avoiding involvement in municipal races — the call was seen as a quiet show of support.

Plans for continued contact Obama offered to stay in touch and serve as a mentor figure if Mamdani wins New York City mayoral election. The two also discussed tentative plans to meet in Washington, though no date has been set.

A spokeswoman for Obama declined to comment on the call. Mamdani’s spokesperson, Dora Pekec, said in a statement: “Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city.”

Obama’s former political director Patrick Gaspard, now an adviser to Mamdani, said Obama’s first call to Mamdani in June came “unsolicited, unprompted.”

“The fact that he placed that phone call to us and then the news of that call making its way into the world was a very important signaler to many in the political establishment,” Gaspard told The New York Times.

His campaign, drawing comparisons to Obama’s 2008 run has featured rallies with Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A person close to Obama told The Times that he viewed Mamdani’s rise as an example of the kind of leadership he hopes to see flourish — one emerging independently yet aligned with his vision for the Democratic Party’s future.

Also Read | Marco Rubio accuses Hamas of aid theft in Gaza amid Trump’s peace plan