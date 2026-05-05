Barack Obama says Trump's policies impacted his personal life, created 'genuine tensions' with Michelle

Former US President Barack Obama has recently revealed that his decision to speak out against the incumbent President Donald Trump has created "genuine tension" at home, especially with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the former President noted that Trump's presidency pulled him back from his political engagements more than he expected. He went on to admit that his assumption that institutional safeguards, such as the Constitution and presidential norms, which have been long-standing, would curb Trump's actions was incorrect.

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Obama reveals how Trump's policies impacted his personal life During Trump's first presidency, Obama revealed that policies like restricting Muslims from entering the United States and expanding immigration compelled him to respond publicly, and the pressure extended well beyond politics and into his personal life.

Recalling how Michelle Obama wanted the former President to step away from politics and focus on his life after the presidency, he said, "She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives. It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her."

As Trump began implementing the Muslim ban and family separation policies in the US, some of Obama's most loyal constituents apparently grew frustrated with his luxurious vacation. In February 2017, the British business magnate Richard Branson shared images of Obama learning to kite surf. After the images went viral, comedian John Oliver said, "Just tone it down with the kitesurfing pictures. I’m glad he’s having a nice time. America is on fire.” A few months later, the Obamas were photographed in Tahiti on David Geffen’s yacht, along with Springsteen, Winfrey, and Tom Hanks.

Vocal opposition to Trump brought me back to public life: Obama While it is not common for former US Presidents to openly criticise their successors, Obama revealed that he followed this convention initially. However, later on, as he became more vocal about Trump's policies, he acknowledged that his opposition to the incumbent US President brought him back into public life "more than I would have preferred."

This stood in stark contrast to what Obama said in his final press conference as the US President. "I want to be quiet for a little while and not hear myself talk so much," he said, and added that he would speak out only at “certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake.”

As of Trump's second term, which began last year in January, Obama has moved further away from the norm of not criticising his successor and instead became one of the most prominent critics of Trump. He has also become active in advancing Democratic priorities, which include publicly supporting redistricting efforts in Virginia to his large followers.

Earlier in April, Obama urged voters in Virginia to back a referendum during a special election, which took place on 21 April.

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Obama selective about direct criticism At the same time, Obama has been deliberate in how he addresses criticism. Despite frequent jabs from Trump, he has largely avoided engaging in direct back-and-forth. Still, he chose to speak up after Trump circulated a video widely condemned as racist toward him and Obama. Reflecting on the incident, Obama remarked that there appears to be a diminishing sense of decorum and respect for public office among some who once valued those standards.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has expressed her own disapproval of the Trump administration in public forums, including podcasts and media appearances, where she has candidly shared her frustrations.