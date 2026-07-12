Barbie goes postal! USPS releases new Forever stamps celebrating the world's most famous doll

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new collection of Barbie Forever stamps, celebrating the world's best-selling doll and her decades-long role as a symbol of ambition, imagination and limitless possibilities.

The commemorative stamps officially went on sale on July 11 during the 2026 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Austin, Texas.

USPS honours Barbie's legacy First introduced by Mattel in 1959 as "The Original Teenage Fashion Model," Barbie has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable toys, inspiring generations of children through hundreds of careers and professions.

The USPS said the stamps celebrate Barbie's message that anyone can dream big and pursue any career.

The new stamp collection highlights 10 career-themed Barbie dolls from different eras, reflecting the character's evolution over more than six decades.

Which Barbie careers are featured? Each Forever stamp features Barbie dressed as one of 10 professions:

Registered nurse

Surgeon

Astronaut

Firefighter

Paleontologist

Sign language teacher

Robotics engineer

Judge

Soccer player

Musical artist

The collection showcases Barbie's journey across professions, reinforcing the brand's long-standing message that children can aspire to become anything they imagine.

Designed in signature 'Barbie Pink' USPS art director Ethel Kessler collaborated with Mattel to create the stamps.

According to USPS, the stamps prominently feature the iconic "Barbie Pink" colour palette, using bright and energetic shades intended to evoke joy and optimism.

The commemorative stamps are also slightly taller than standard vertical USPS stamps, giving the collection a distinctive look.

Forever stamps with lasting value The Barbie stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will always be valid for mailing a one-ounce First-Class letter regardless of future postage price increases.

The stamps are sold in panes of 10 and are available:

At Post Office locations nationwide

Through the USPS website

Via the USPS Postal Store

Through USA Philatelic mail orders

Barbie's cultural impact Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has represented more than 250 careers, including doctor, astronaut, scientist, engineer, athlete, teacher, judge and musician.

USPS said the collection reflects Barbie's enduring influence as a cultural icon that has encouraged generations of children to imagine limitless futures.

The famous 1985 Barbie slogan, "We girls can do anything!", continues to capture the spirit behind the commemorative release.

Convention launch The first-day release took place during the 2026 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention at the Hilton Austin in Texas.

The event was open to the public and promoted using the hashtag #BarbieStamps.