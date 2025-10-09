Barron Trump eyed for top TikTok post as platform shifts to US control: Report

Barron Trump, who is credited with helping his father President Donald Trump in connecting with young voters during US Presidential election, is reportedly being considered for a senior role at TikTok. Barron Trump, according to a report, is being eyed for a major role at TikTok once the platform comes under American control, president’s former social media manager, Jake Advent said.
“I hope President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron—and other young Americans—to TikTok’s board to ensure it remains an app that appeals to the youth,” Jake Advent, whom the president fondly calls “TikTok Jack,” told the Daily Mail.
More details being added