Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of incoming US President Donald Trump and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump, has been reportedly making waves since starting his studies at New York University’s Stern School of Business in September.

Barron has become quite popular on campus, particularly among female students, according to a report by People. “He’s at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way,” a source told the outlet. “He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies.”

Barron’s tall and handsome appearance has caught the attention of many. The insider was quoted as adding, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

His arrival on campus did not go unnoticed, as he was seen outside the library on his first day, accompanied by Secret Service agents, according to comments from three NYU security officers, the celebrity news website reported.

Barron enrolled at NYU shortly after graduating from Florida’s Oxbridge Academy in May.

Melania Trump on Barron’s unique college experience Melania Trump recently spoke about her son’s college life, acknowledging the unique challenges he faces as a public figure. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, she said, “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college is very different from any other kid.”

She commended Barron’s resilience, saying, “He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

“Barron is a grown young man. I'm very proud of him — about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father,” Melania shared during the interview. She emphasized her son’s deep understanding of his generation and its preferences, adding, “He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

Melania explained that Barron’s ability to resonate with younger voters was instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional campaigning and modern digital engagement. “Young people don’t sit in front of TV. They are in front of phones and on podcasts. It’s incredible,” she said, reflecting on the evolving landscape of political outreach.

Melania also highlighted her son’s maturity and political acumen, describing him as a “grown young man.” She credited Barron with playing a significant role in Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation,” she said. “It was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact.”

