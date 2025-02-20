Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son, has been hailed as the “future of the conservative movement” by the president of the College Republicans of America. The endorsement comes amid a controversy that led to the resignation of a chapter leader at New York University (NYU).

Resignation over comments on Barron’s Campus life The president of NYU’s chapter of the College Republicans, Kaya Walker, stepped down on Monday (February 17) after comments she made about Barron Trump in an interview with Vanity Fair sparked backlash. Walker described Trump’s presence on campus as that of an “oddity,” saying, “He's sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.”

Walker’s remarks were deemed “inappropriate” by the national leadership of the College Republicans. In a statement, College Republicans of America condemned the remarks, stating that they did “not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

Barron Trump’s role in the Conservative movement The national College Republicans organization extended an invitation to Barron Trump to join their ranks.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans,” College Republicans President Will Donahue wrote in a letter posted on social media.

Influence on his father’s campaign While Barron Trump has largely maintained a private profile, his mother Melania Trump has credited him with helping shape Donald Trump’s outreach to younger voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“He was very vocal,” First Lady Melania Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends, praising her son’s knowledge of politics and understanding of young voters.

“He brought in so many young people,” she added. “He knows his generation, because nowadays the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore.”

Public presence Despite his growing influence, Barron Trump has rarely been heard speaking publicly. In a documentary film about the US election campaign, he is briefly featured greeting someone, saying, “How are you? It’s very nice to see you.”

Also Read | Donald Trump vows no cuts to Social Security benefits, Medicaid