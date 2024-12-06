A clip from the documentary series "Art of the Surge", chronicling Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, has gone viral, offering a rare glimpse of Barron Trump, the president-elect’s youngest son. Social media erupted as many noted it was the first time they had ever heard the 18-year-old speak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral moment The video clip shows a composed Barron, towering over his father, engaging in polite conversation during election night celebrations. He greets a woman off-camera with a handshake, saying, “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you," before turning to UFC founder Dana White.

In a warm introduction, Barron extends his hand to White, adding, “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you." His confident demeanor and gentlemanly tone quickly drew praise online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A quip about MMA Donald Trump, 78, seized the moment to highlight his son’s popularity among supporters. Recalling a recent rally, he said, “I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: Ba-ron, Ba-ron."

In a humorous turn, Trump asked White, “Can we make him into a fighter?" prompting laughter from the room and a subtle headshake from Barron, who seemed uninterested in the suggestion.

Social Media reactions to Barron Trump’s viral clip: A mix of surprise and admiration Many praised his calm and polite nature, with one user remarking, “What a nice well-mannered young man." Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Barron is so polite." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surprise of hearing his voice for the first time was a recurring theme. “The voice of Barron!" exclaimed one user, while another wrote, “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard him speak!!" Some noted the resemblance to his father, Donald Trump, with comments like, “Barron sounds so much like his father," and “Omg Barron’s voice sounds like his dad."

Several users were impressed by his maturity and presence, describing him as a young man of potential. “First time I’ve heard Barron speak. Dude is gonna go far with how he was raised!" said one, while another added, “Barron has an air of quiet confidence about him. Wonder if he’ll want to enter politics someday?"

Others reflected on Barron’s evolution over the years, with one noting, “Barron has really come a long way in 8 years. I remember the 2016 Election Night & Inauguration. Now he’s a young man. He’s well reserved & intelligent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reactions also carried a sense of admiration for his upbringing. “You can tell they raised him well," read one comment, while another described him as “soft spoken but firm. Quite the presence!"

The viral moment has clearly captured the imagination of social media, with one user summarizing the general sentiment: “After all these years, we FINALLY get to hear Barron speak!"