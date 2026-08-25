Barron Trump under threat? Secret Service speaks out after Iranian state media video

The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware of a video aired by Iranian state media that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement.

Herring added that the agency would not provide further details, citing operational security.

The video has raised concerns amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the outset of the war launched by Trump alongside Israel.

Iranian media targets Trump and family Iranian state-linked media have repeatedly circulated material targeting Trump and members of his family since the killing of Khamenei. The latest video appears to single out Barron Trump, prompting scrutiny from US authorities.

The Secret Service protects the President and immediate family members who are entitled to protection. The agency routinely assesses communications and other material that could potentially pose a threat to its protectees.