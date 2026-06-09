Barron Trump unveils ₹3,721 new energy drink to ‘truly fit how people in Florida live’

Barron Trump, United States President Donald Trump's youngest son, has launched the first product of the beverage brand – SOLLOS Yerba Mate – that he started with his close friends. The 12-pack product – Pineapple + Coconut – will be sold for $39 or ₹3,721.

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Sharing the story of its origin, the team wrote: “It all started in a cabana, with a simple goal: create a beverage that actually complements life in the Sunshine State.”

“Despite Florida’s outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle, there was no clean, functional, and great-tasting beverage that truly fit how people in Florida actually live. Existing options either lacked quality ingredients or failed to deliver a refreshing taste that matched the environment and lifestyle,” it said.

It claims to have organic ingredients and boasts of launching just one flavour (Pineapple + Coconut) until it was made “flawless”. It said, “Most brands launch with four flavors hoping you'll like one of them; we have been obsessing over one flavor until it was flawless.”

SOLLOS Yerba Mate

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“We didn't set out to make a flavor lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink. Most brands launch with five flavors, hoping you'll like one of them. We spent all of our time, energy, and resources obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless,” Independent cited the spokesperson as saying.

The website is also selling some merchandise such as shorts for $40, hoodies for $95, insulated beach bag for $80 among other things to compliment the brand.

But, ambitious as it may have sounded, the launch of this beverage at $39 amid rising inflation in the United States due to the war his father, Donald Trump, started in the West Asia along with Israel.

The other members of this company are Rodolfo Castillo, Spencer Bernstein, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez.

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What does SOLLOS mean? The official website defines SOLLOS as the full cycle of the sun – “SOL,” meaning sun in Spanish, represents the sun rising and the beginning of the day. “LOS,” which is “Sol” spelled backwards, represents the sun setting and the end of the day.

“Together, SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that “It Begins Where It Ends”.” it said.

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