US is in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group, that is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States and others, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday and reported by AP.

Syrian rebel group, which was linked to Al-Qaida at one point of time, spearheaded the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad's government. The development about Biden administration's link with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's (HTS) was first confirmed by Antony Blinken, making him the first US official to publicly confirm the news. Last Sunday, HTS led a coalition of armed opposition groups following which Bashar Assad's was ousted from power.

“Yes, we have been in contact with HTS and with other parties,” AP quoted Secretary of State as saying. Giving a message to the Syrian citizens, he said “our message to the Syrian people is this: We want them to succeed and we're prepared to help them do so," while addressing a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan.

Without discussing details of the contacts, Antony Blinken said it was important for the US to convey messages to the group about its conduct and how it intends to govern in a transition period.

Since 2018, HTS has been designed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the State Department. Consequently, carrying severe sanctions, including a ban on the provision of any “material support” to the group or its members. However, these sanctions are not prohibit US officials from communicating with designated groups.

Also Read | India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebels seize power, Assad flees

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who is HTS group's leader in a video message on Friday congratulated “the great Syrian people for the victory of the blessed revolution.” According to US officials, Ahmad al-Sharaa formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, is making welcome comments about protecting minority and women's rights but remain sceptical that he will follow through on them in the long run.