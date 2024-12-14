Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Bashar al-Assad's ouster: US in direct contact with rebels, once linked to Al-Qaida

Bashar al-Assad's ouster: US in direct contact with rebels, once linked to Al-Qaida

Written By Fareha Naaz

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed communication with foreign terrorist organisation HTS. In a recent video, HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa celebrated the Syrian revolution and addressed rights concerns.

Bashar al-Assad's ouster: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that American officials have been in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

US is in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group, that is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States and others, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday and reported by AP.

Syrian rebel group, which was linked to Al-Qaida at one point of time, spearheaded the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad's government. The development about Biden administration's link with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's (HTS) was first confirmed by Antony Blinken, making him the first US official to publicly confirm the news. Last Sunday, HTS led a coalition of armed opposition groups following which Bashar Assad's was ousted from power.

“Yes, we have been in contact with HTS and with other parties," AP quoted Secretary of State as saying. Giving a message to the Syrian citizens, he said “our message to the Syrian people is this: We want them to succeed and we're prepared to help them do so," while addressing a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan.

Without discussing details of the contacts, Antony Blinken said it was important for the US to convey messages to the group about its conduct and how it intends to govern in a transition period.

Since 2018, HTS has been designed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the State Department. Consequently, carrying severe sanctions, including a ban on the provision of any “material support" to the group or its members. However, these sanctions are not prohibit US officials from communicating with designated groups.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who is HTS group's leader in a video message on Friday congratulated “the great Syrian people for the victory of the blessed revolution." According to US officials, Ahmad al-Sharaa formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, is making welcome comments about protecting minority and women's rights but remain sceptical that he will follow through on them in the long run.

(With AP inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.