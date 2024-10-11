Battle for swing states is tied, Trump has edge on top issues, WSJ poll shows
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Oct 2024, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryA new Wall Street Journal poll of voters in seven battleground states finds they see Donald Trump as better equipped than Kamala Harris to handle the economy and border security, yet are almost evenly split over who should lead the nation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Voters in the nation’s seven battleground states see Donald Trump as better equipped than Kamala Harris to handle the issues they care about most—the economy and border security—yet are divided about evenly over which candidate should lead the nation, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less