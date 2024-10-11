Battle for swing states is tied, Trump has edge on top issues, WSJ poll shows

Views of the economy show voters drawing a distinction between the state of affairs nationally and in their home state. Nearly two-thirds say the national economy is poor or not so good, with just over a third rating it as good or excellent. But asked about the economy in their home state, a majority of 52% rate it as good or excellent. Half say their personal finances have moved in the wrong direction in the past year, a slightly larger share than the 46% who say they have moved in the right direction.