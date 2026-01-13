BBC to ask US court to throw out Trump’s $10bn lawsuit over ‘fight like hell’ edit: Here's why

US President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC is back in the spotlight as the UK's national public broadcaster seeks dismissal of the case over Panorama ‘fight like hell’ edit. From allegations of an ‘improper court venue’ to Trump ‘failing to state a claim,’ the BBC will file a motion to have the case thrown out, as per reports.
Trump had accused the British broadcaster of defamation over edited clips of a speech that appeared to show him directing supporters to storm the US Capitol during his 6 January 2021 speech.
The spliced clips suggested that Trump told the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell.” The words were taken from sections of his speech almost an hour apart.
The POTUS alleged that the BBC “put words in my(his) mouth” by splicing together separate portions of his speech in a Panorama documentary examining the Capitol riots. The lawsuit marked a dramatic escalation in a dispute that further saw the resignations of Tim Davie – BBC’s former director general, and Deborah Turness, who was the head of BBC News.
Trump claimed that BBC “intentionally, maliciously and deceptively” edited the 6 January speech he gave before the attack on the US Capitol.
According to a report by AP, papers filed Monday, 12 January, with Florida's Southern District say the BBC will file a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the following:
The broadcaster has also requested the court “to stay all other discovery” – the pre-trial process in which parties gather information – pending the decision on the motion.