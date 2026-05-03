Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81.

Veteran Hollywood actor Beau Starr, best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the Halloween film franchise and the television drama Due South, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his younger brother, actor Mike Starr, who said he passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Vancouver, Canada, on April 24. The news was first reported by TMZ on Saturday.
Starr’s passing has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans remembering him as one of Hollywood’s most dependable character actors whose work spanned more than four decades.