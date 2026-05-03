Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81

Veteran Hollywood actor Beau Starr, known for his memorable roles in Goodfellas, the Halloween franchise and Due South, has died at 81. The actor passed away peacefully at his Vancouver home, with tributes pouring in for the respected character actor.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated3 May 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81.
Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81.

Veteran Hollywood actor Beau Starr, best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the Halloween film franchise and the television drama Due South, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his younger brother, actor Mike Starr, who said he passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Vancouver, Canada, on April 24. The news was first reported by TMZ on Saturday.

Starr’s passing has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans remembering him as one of Hollywood’s most dependable character actors whose work spanned more than four decades.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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