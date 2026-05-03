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Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81

Veteran Hollywood actor Beau Starr, known for his memorable roles in Goodfellas, the Halloween franchise and Due South, has died at 81. The actor passed away peacefully at his Vancouver home, with tributes pouring in for the respected character actor.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated3 May 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81.
Beau Starr, well-known for Goodfellas, dies at 81.
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Veteran Hollywood actor Beau Starr, best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the Halloween film franchise and the television drama Due South, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his younger brother, actor Mike Starr, who said he passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Vancouver, Canada, on April 24. The news was first reported by TMZ on Saturday.

Starr’s passing has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans remembering him as one of Hollywood’s most dependable character actors whose work spanned more than four decades.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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