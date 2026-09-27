‘Because they’re dying’, ‘They have no money now’: Trump reveals why Iran wants Strait of Hormuz reopened

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (September 26) rejected an Iranian proposal for a temporary ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Tehran was seeking a deal because it was “losing so badly” in its war with the United States.

“And what they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait. You know why? Because they're dying,” Trump said.

“You know why they're dying? Because they have no money coming in. Because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait.”

Trump said Iran wanted the strategically vital waterway reopened immediately but argued that his administration's naval blockade had deprived Tehran of revenues.

“I’ve rejected their deal,” Trump said. “They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they're losing so badly.”

‘We’re winning tremendously’: Trump claims US has control of Hormuz Trump portrayed the situation as a major US military and economic advantage, claiming Washington had established control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re winning tremendously. We have total control of the Hormuz Strait, massive amounts of oil are coming out of the Hormuz Strait,” Trump said.

“Last night we had 29 ships come out. They want to make a deal, and I think that's fine, I like making a deal, too, but that deal would not be acceptable.”

Trump also accused Tehran of miscalculating when it moved to restrict traffic through the waterway.

“So they outsmarted themselves. They said, 'let's close it and cause a problem for the world.' And then I came along and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history. It's a wall of steel,” he said.

Trump said his administration had effectively turned Iran's attempt to restrict the waterway against Tehran.

“I would put it up and guess what? They don't have any money now because they wanted to close the strait. And I said, ‘that's fine, we're going to close it on you. But everybody else is able to use it,’” Trump said.

Iran proposes seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz Trump's comments came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had offered a seven-day plan under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear programme.

The proposal would require Washington to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales and agree to a ceasefire that would also cover Lebanon.

Araghchi outlined the proposal during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediaries that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open at the end of the seventh day and talks would restart,” Araghchi said.

He added that it would be preferable for an agreement to be reached before the US midterm elections.

Araghchi said the proposal was similar to a memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran in June.

Pezeshkian blames Trump for collapse of earlier agreement Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian separately blamed Trump and Washington for the failure to implement the earlier settlement.

In an interview with Fox News, Pezeshkian said Tehran had reached an agreement with Trump but accused the US of abandoning the framework before launching military action.

“We did reach an agreement with your president; that agreement was signed, and based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward,” Pezeshkian said.

He argued that Iran had not initially closed the Strait of Hormuz and said subsequent US military action had undermined diplomacy.

“We are ready,” Pezeshkian said, while reiterating Iran's willingness to negotiate.

Trump describes US action as ‘greatest blockade ever’ Trump said the US response had effectively prevented Iran from benefiting from its attempt to restrict the waterway.

“I said, ‘that's fine, we're going to close it on you. But everybody else is able to use it,’” Trump said.

Trump's comments came as the White House maintained that US officials were engaged in “positive and constructive” conversations with mediators over the Iran war.

Earlier in the week, Iran and the United States participated in hours of indirect talks.

Why Strait of Hormuz matters The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central pressure point in the conflict because of its importance to global energy transportation.

Iran effectively closed the waterway after US and Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic in late February. Shipping traffic subsequently fell sharply amid threats and attacks on vessels in and around the strait.

The disruption has placed the waterway at the centre of the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with Iran seeking to use its strategic position while the US attempts to maintain access for international shipping.

Trump posts ‘Trump Strait’ image Before rejecting Iran's proposal Saturday, Trump posted an image on Truth Social showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “Trump Strait.”

The post came as Tehran sought to reopen the waterway as part of its proposed seven-day plan.

Despite Trump's rejection of the current proposal, the White House's statement about ongoing “positive and constructive” conversations indicates that indirect diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue.

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