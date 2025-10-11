Benny Johnson death threat sender arrested, called him ‘Charlie Kirk Jr’: ‘Maybe someone will blow your head off’

The authorities have arrested one George Isbell Jr., 69, from San Diego in California for allegedly sending a death threat to conservative influencer and content creator Benny Johnson, weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The accused, referred to as “coward hiding behind a keyboard” by Attorney General Pam Bondi, will be federally charges.

Addressing the press over Isbell's arrest, Pam Bondi said, “Benny is a well-known media personality, carrying a message very similar to Charlie's. Grounded largely in faith and love of country. Just days after Charlie's assassination, Benny received a letter at his home where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family.”

“The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views, and he wanted Benny dead.”

“This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this. That's why we're standing up here today. You are not going to get away with threatening people in this way. And I'm proud to announce that we have arrested the author of this letter,” she said.

Pam Bondi also sounded a warning against threat letters, saying the authors would be caught even if they are somewhere across the country.

“We are going to catch you if you think you can do something like this. We don't care if you're across the country in California, we will find you. We will arrest you, we will extradite you, and we will bring you to justice. We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer. This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this. We will find you,” she said.

‘Planning any public engagements?’ Benny Johnson, who was also present during the briefing, said the assassin “wanted me dead because I am a white, cis, Christian, Trump supporter.” Johnson also said that in the threat letter, Isbell described how the influencer would be killed and also referred to him as “Charlie Kirk Jr.”

George Isbell also accused him and his fellow MAGA podcasters of being “racists and pedophiles,” CNN reported. The threat letter also mentioned that Benny Johnson would be “exterminated,” hoping “the American flag strangles the life out of you.”

“Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!” the letter read.

The letter mentioned “how much BLOOD would come out of my head and neck when it was blown off,” Johnson said.

“I don't want political violence. I love this country. I want to be able to debate like Charlie did. I want to be able to raise my family in peace. That is our birthright. But you cannot make peace with evil as a Christian. You cannot unite with people who want you dead,” he said.