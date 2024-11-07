Bernie Sanders explains why Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump: ‘First, it was white working class, and now it is…’

Following Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders criticized the Democratic Party for failing to connect with working-class voters, blaming its campaign strategy and military spending.

Written By Sayantani
Published7 Nov 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on lowering the cost of prescription drugs, at NHTI Concord Community College, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Concord, N.H.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on lowering the cost of prescription drugs, at NHTI Concord Community College, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Concord, N.H. (AP)

US Election results 2024: In the wake of Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders issued a sharply critical statement, blaming the Democratic Party's campaign strategy for its failure to connect with working-class voters.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, accused the Democrats of abandoning the very people it is supposed to represent. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right." Sanders stated.

Sanders Critiques Democratic Party's Disconnect from Working Class

Bernie Sanders, a longstanding champion of progressive policies, was quick to point out the widening gap between the Democratic leadership and the voters it seeks to serve. “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders said in his statement.

He further lamented the party’s inability to address the concerns of key demographic groups, saying, “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.” Sanders went on to emphasise the deepening frustration of Americans, as they face rising economic instability, a widening wealth gap, and inadequate support systems, including a lack of guaranteed paid family and medical leave.

Biden-Harris' Arms help to Israel Criticised

Bernie Sanders also condemned the continuing focus on military spending, specifically criticising the US government’s funding of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against the Palestinian people," Sanders said. "This has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children."

Democratic Party at a Crossroads?

Reflecting on the outcome of the election and the Democratic Party’s failure to secure a victory, Sanders cast doubt on the party’s ability to learn from its mistakes. "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he asked.

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

Sanders Calls for Political Change and Grassroots Solutions

Sanders concluded his statement by calling for serious reflection on the future of the political landscape. "Very serious political discussions are now merited about the path forward for those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice," he said, leaving the door open for new ideas and possible movements within American politics.

"Stay tuned," Sanders teased, signalling that the fight for change is far from over.

After Kamala Harris' decisive loss, Democrats are about to enter a second Donald Trump presidency with no clear leader, no clear plan and no agreement on what caused them to be so wrong about the 2024 election.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:58 AM IST
    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

