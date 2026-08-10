Bernie Sanders says ‘ban super PACs from Democratic primaries now’, blasts ‘corrupt system’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday called for Democratic leaders to ban the involvement of super PACs in Democratic primary elections. In a letter shared on X, he called it a "corrupt system."

In a post on X on Sunday, Sanders singled out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, while criticising outside spending in Democratic primaries.

"It is insane that the Democrats allow super PACs like AIPAC to spend millions in their primaries — only for those same special interests to help elect Republicans in the general election," Sanders wrote. "My message to Democratic leaders: Ban super PACs from Democratic primaries NOW," he added.

What did the letter say? In the letter, Sanders said AIPAC and affiliated groups spent more than $30 million in Michigan’s Democratic primary in an effort to defeat Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

He also said the group plans to spend tens of millions more to support Republican Mike Rogers in the general election.

"AIPAC is not the only super PAC or outside organization playing this role. Corporate super PACs — including crypto, AI and online betting special interests — have already spent a record $517 million this election cycle, shattering the record set in 2024," Sanders wrote.

His criticism focused not only on the amount of outside spending, but also on groups that he said try to influence Democratic primaries and then support Republican candidates if their preferred Democrat loses.

"What is particularly obscene is not only the outrageous amount of money coming into Democratic primaries from billionaire-funded super PACs, but the reality that these special interests have no particular desire to see Democrats win," he said.

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"It is absurd that they spend tens of millions of dollars to try to determine who the Democratic nominee is and, if they fail, then proceed to support the Republican candidate in the general election," Sander's letter read.

Sanders again called for a constitutional amendment overturning Citizens United and for public financing of elections.

"Right now, the Democratic Party has the power to prohibit super PACs from participating in its primaries. That can be done. That must be done," Sanders wrote. "I urge you to take action and make clear that the Democratic Party will no longer maintain this corrupt system."

Earlier, in May, Sanders and Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., introduced the Abolish Super PACs Act, which would cap individual contributions to super PACs at $5,000 and effectively eliminate them.

What are Super PACs, AIPAC? A super PAC is a political committee that can solicit and spend unlimited sums of money. Super PACs can raise unlimited money for a candidate, but are barred from coordinating directly with them or their team, CBS News reported.

Corporate-backed super PACs have already spent over $517 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle, Sanders noted in his letter.

The message was addressed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin. Sanders is an independent who frequently caucuses with Democrats.

Progressive Democrats like Sanders have pushed back against AIPAC’s involvement in the Democratic Party, which has seen an ideological split over support for Israel in response to the country’s war in Gaza.

AIPAC says it supports pro-Israel candidates from both parties, according to its website.

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"AIPAC is a grassroots membership organization with a PAC that supports pro-Israel Democratic and Republican candidates for Congress," as noted on its website.