Bernie Sanders warns of ‘unprecedented danger’ to US democracy, adds ‘you can thank Elon Musk and Trump for that’

Senator Bernie Sanders has issued a stark warning about the state of American democracy, saying the country is facing a level of danger “unprecedented” in his lifetime.

“We are a nation that is moving rapidly toward oligarchy,” Sanders told CBS News. “Which means that we have a government run by the billionaire class, for the billionaire class.”

Sanders, 83, pointed to growing inequality, corporate influence, and political apathy as symptoms of a deep democratic crisis.

“You can thank Elon Musk and Trump” Pressed on whether the danger is more urgent today, Sanders didn’t hesitate.

“I think there is,” he said. “And in many ways, I suppose, you can thank Elon Musk and Trump for that.”

Sanders expressed deep concern over the influence of billionaire elites and the erosion of democratic norms, calling the US a “pseudo-democracy.”

Fear and anger at rallies Despite his age, Sanders continues to draw thousands to his rallies. What does he see from the stage?

“I think I'm seeing fear, and I'm seeing anger,” he said. “Sixty percent of our people are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Media doesn't talk about it. We don't talk about it enough here in Congress.”

Musk and the power of billionaires Sanders was particularly scathing about Elon Musk’s growing political influence.

“These guys, led by Musk… have now allowed billionaires essentially to own our political process.”

He cited the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision as a turning point that empowered wealthy individuals to dominate politics.

“Look, you get one vote, and Elon Musk can spend $270 million to help elect Trump. Does that sound like a democracy to you?”

On law firms and Trump’s influence Sanders also criticised major Washington law firms for yielding to political pressure from Trump’s circle.

“Absolute cowardice,” he said. “They’re gonna sell out their souls to Donald Trump in order to continue to be able to make money here in Washington.”

Taking on the Democratic establishment Sanders didn’t spare his own side of the aisle. He sharply criticised Democratic leadership for failing to fight hard enough for working-class Americans.

“That is why the rich have gotten richer in the last 30 or 40 years… That’s what playing dead is about, and I’m afraid the Democrats have played dead for a long time.”