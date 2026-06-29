BET Awards 2026: Cardi B wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Teyana Taylor for Best Actress, check full winners list

BET Awards 2026: BET Awards 2026 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. This year saw performances by Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, French Montana and more.

Sneha Biswas
Updated29 Jun 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Cardi B accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the BET Awards on Sunday.
Cardi B accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the BET Awards on Sunday.(AP Photo/John Locher)

The BET Awards 2026 took place today at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Druski, this year's award ceremony saw some major stars bagging the top honours. The nominations for the BET Awards were announced earlier in May. Among the nominees, Cardi B led in six categories, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five nods.

Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year award sponsored by Hyundai. On the other hand, Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award by Sprite.

Performers at the event included Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, French Montana and Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., the War and Treaty and kwn.

BET Awards 2026 winners list

The Fashion Vanguard Award

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor — WINNER

Zendaya

The Pulse Award

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski — WINNER

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani — WINNER

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas — WINNER

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse- WINNER

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

"Chains & Whips" — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

"Errtime Remix" — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Good Flirts" — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

"It Depends (The Remix)" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

"wgft" — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B — WINNER

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

"100" — Ella Mai

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist

"Chanel" — Tyla

"Escape Room (Short Film)" — Teyana Taylor

"Folded" — Kehlani- WINNER

"LET ‘EM KNOW" — T.I.

"luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patience Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor — WINNER

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean- WINNER

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Able" — Kirk Franklin

"ABLE (REMIX)" — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

"All to Thee" — BeBe Winans

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"At the Cross" — CeCe Winans

"Church" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

"Do It Again" — Kirk Franklin

"Headphones" — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.- WINNER

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor — WINNER

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B Jordan- WINNER

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy's World TV- WINNER

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners- WINNER

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson — Basketball — WINNER

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau'jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha'Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

BET Her

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Be Great" — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

"Beautiful People" — Jill Scott

"First" — Tems

"girl, get up." — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Gorgeous" — Doja Cat

"Lady Lady" — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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