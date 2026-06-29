BET Awards 2026: Cardi B wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Teyana Taylor for Best Actress, check full winners list

The BET Awards 2026 took place today at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Druski, this year's award ceremony saw some major stars bagging the top honours. The nominations for the BET Awards were announced earlier in May. Among the nominees, Cardi B led in six categories, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five nods.
Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year award sponsored by Hyundai. On the other hand, Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award by Sprite.
Performers at the event included Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, French Montana and Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., the War and Treaty and kwn.
A$AP Rocky
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Cardi B
Colman Domingo
Doechii
Rihanna
Teyana Taylor — WINNER
Zendaya
85 South Show
Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
Charlamagne Tha God
Don Lemon
Druski — WINNER
It Is What It Is
Joe and Jada
On the Radar
R&B Money Podcast
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
Ella Mai
Jill Scott
Kehlani — WINNER
Mariah the Scientist
Olivia Dean
SZA
Tems
Brent Faiyaz
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Durand Bernarr
GIVĒON
Leon Thomas — WINNER
October London
Usher
41
Clipse- WINNER
De La Soul
FLO
French Montana & Max B
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Nas & DJ Premier
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Wizkid & Asake
"Chains & Whips" — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
"Errtime Remix" — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Good Flirts" — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
"It Depends (The Remix)" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
"wgft" — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
A$AP Rocky
Baby Keem
BigXthaPlug
DaBaby
Don Toliver
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
T.I.
Cardi B — WINNER
Coi Leray
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Monaleo
YK Niece
"100" — Ella Mai
"Anxiety" — Doechii
"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist
"Chanel" — Tyla
"Escape Room (Short Film)" — Teyana Taylor
"Folded" — Kehlani- WINNER
"LET ‘EM KNOW" — T.I.
"luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
Anderson .Paak
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cardi B & Patience Foster
Cole Bennett
Director X
Hype Williams
Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor — WINNER
Belly Gang Kushington
DESTIN CONRAD
JayDon
kwn
Miles Minnick
Monaleo
Olivia Dean- WINNER
RAYE
Trap Dickey
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
everything is a lot. — Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER
MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
The Fall-Off — J. Cole
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
"Able" — Kirk Franklin
"ABLE (REMIX)" — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
"All to Thee" — BeBe Winans
"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"At the Cross" — CeCe Winans
"Church" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
"Do It Again" — Kirk Franklin
"Headphones" — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.- WINNER
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Chase Infiniti
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Quinta Brunson
Regina Hall
Teyana Taylor — WINNER
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Delroy Lindo
Denzel Washington
Michael B Jordan- WINNER
Sterling K. Brown
Daria Johns
Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Jazzy's World TV- WINNER
Lela Hoffmeister
North West
Thaddeus J. Mixson
VanVan
Highest 2 Lowest
Him
Number One on the Call Sheet
One Battle After Another
Relationship Goals
Ruth & Boaz
Sinners- WINNER
Wicked: For Good
A'ja Wilson — Basketball — WINNER
Angel Reese — Basketball
Claressa Shields — Boxing
Coco Gauff — Tennis
Flau'jae Johnson — Basketball
Gabby Thomas — Track & Field
Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
Naomi Osaka — Tennis
Sha'Carri Richardson — Track & Field
Aaron Judge — Baseball
Anthony Edwards — Basketball
Caleb Williams — Football
Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER
Jalen Hurts — Football
LeBron James — Basketball
Shedeur Sanders — Football
Stephen Curry — Basketball
"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Be Great" — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
"Beautiful People" — Jill Scott
"First" — Tems
"girl, get up." — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER
"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Gorgeous" — Doja Cat
"Lady Lady" — Olivia Dean
"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Chanel” — Tyla
“Folded” — Kehlani
“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
“Outside” — Cardi B
“Raindance” — Dave & Tems
“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz