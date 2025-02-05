Beyonce announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stops following historic Grammy win

Beyoncé, who made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, has revealed the cities she will perform in as part of her newly announced tour. Taking to Instagram after her Grammy win, she shared a retro-style poster featuring the tour cities, leaving fans excited for her return to the stage.

The cities included in the Cowboy Carter Tour are Los Angeles, Chicago, London, New York, Paris, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Las Vegas, and her hometown of Houston. The announcement was accompanied by a bold headline reading "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" and featured black-and-white images of the superstar holding a banjo and wearing a cowboy hat, signaling her new country-inspired musical direction.

Advertisement

"SHE COMING" - Beyoncé teases fans In the Instagram caption, Beyoncé kept the excitement alive with a simple yet powerful message: "SHE COMING." While the cities were confirmed, no specific dates for the tour were shared, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

Advertisement

Earlier, Beyoncé had made a separate announcement about the tour with a striking new headshot, captioning it "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025." This marks her highly anticipated return to touring, following the massive success of Cowboy Carter, which earned her the prestigious Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Beyoncé’s emotional Grammy acceptance speech Beyoncé’s emotional Grammy acceptance speech was a moment to remember. Joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy, onstage, the singer expressed her gratitude and reflected on the importance of the award. She began by acknowledging the efforts of firefighters, saying, "I'd like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe."

Advertisement

The Grammy was presented by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, who paid tribute to those affected by the devastating L.A. wildfires. Beyoncé continued, “I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years. Just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.”

A special dedication to Linda Martell Beyoncé also took the opportunity to dedicate the win to Linda Martell, the first Black female country singer and her collaborator on Cowboy Carter. She said, "I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless y’all. Thank you so much. Thank you."

Advertisement