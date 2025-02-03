Beyonce drops big news: ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour is coming

Beyoncé is gearing up for upcoming tour. The superstar singer has officially revealed plans in support of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The announcement came on the heels of her Beyoncé Bowl special on Netflix, which subtly hinted at the upcoming tour.

Instagram announcement sparks excitement Fans were quick to notice that the end of Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl special on Netflix now reads "Cowboy Carter Tour," leaving many speculating about her next steps. Soon after, Beyoncé shared the news directly with her followers via Instagram, featuring a snippet with the text "Cowboy Carter Tour."

Netflix teases special performance snippets In a move that fueled even more excitement, Netflix also teased her Beyoncé Bowl performance on Instagram around midnight, urging fans to rewatch the special. The caption read, "Tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix."

Details about tour dates and locations not revealed While the announcement has been made, details surrounding the tour—such as dates, locations, and ticket sales—are not revealed.

Cryptic Instagram post preceded official announcement Before making the official announcement, Beyoncé teased the tour on Instagram with a cryptic post dated January 14. The post, which followed her iconic Christmas Day halftime performance at the Ravens vs. Texans game, featured the caption, "Look at that horse," with no further explanation. This post left fans eagerly guessing about the album's release and tour.

'Cowboy Carter': A journey of self-expression and overcoming criticism Beyoncé has described Cowboy Carter as the culmination of five years of hard work and personal growth. In an Instagram post, she explained the album’s origin, citing an experience where she felt unwelcome and was criticised. She elaborated that the album reflects her effort to transcend these limitations and create a unique fusion of genres.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. Act ii is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work," Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

