‘Beyonce, Oprah got millions to do nothing’: Trump targets account books under Kamala Harris – ‘YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO…’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Kamala Harris and the Democrats of breaking campaign finance laws, and demanded that the former vice president be prosecuted for allegedly paying millions of dollars for endorsements during the 2024 presidential election.

Calling the move “totally illegal”, Trump also named several top American celebrities, who according to him should be prosecuted as well for receiving the payments from the Democrats.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President accused Harris of spending millions of dollars to buy endorsements from stars such as Beyonce, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton. He alleged the endorsements were paid for and not genuine, and called for legal action.

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala and all of those who received Endorsement money BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted," he further added.

Trump under scrutiny over handling of Jeffrey Epstein case files The US president's fresh attack comes amid controversy over his own handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files. Earlier, Trump had slammed the investigation into the case as a politically motivate campaign, referring to it as a “con job” by Democrats to distract from his performance, The Hill reported.

“The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Also Read | Thailand confirms ceasefire talks with Cambodia, Trump takes credit

He added, “They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX.”

According to The Hill, Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to work on releasing the grand jury testimonies of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision follows public pressure for more transparency from both parties, including members of Trump's MAGA base.

Trump plays golf in Scotland while protesters take to the streets and decry his visit Trump played golf on Saturday at his course on Scotland's coast while protesters around the country took to the streets to decry his visit and accuse United Kingdom leaders of pandering to the American.

Trump and his son Eric played with the US ambassador to Britain, Warren Stephens, near Turnberry, a historic course that the Trump family’s company took over in 2014. Security was tight, and protesters kept at a distance went unseen by the group during Trump's round. He was dressed in black, with a white “USA” cap, and was spotted driving a golf cart, an AP report said.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the cobblestone and tree-lined street in front of the US Consulate about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. Speakers told the crowd that Trump was not welcome and criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for striking a recent trade deal to avoid stiff US tariffs on goods imported from the UK.