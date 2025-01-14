Hollywood stars Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, and pop icon Beyoncé have joined forces to support families displaced by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Berry and Stone contributed clothes and essentials to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting aid for affected families, while Beyoncé committed $2.5 million to the newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund through her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.

Berry took to Instagram to rally support from Southern California residents. “I donated my entire closet,” she shared in a video, showcasing shoes, coats, blankets, and toys for children. She praised Stone for spearheading the initiative and urged others to contribute, saying, “Let’s come together to help those in need.”

Beyoncé’s generous donation Pop icon Beyoncé has committed $2.5 million to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund through her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD. According to the foundation’s Instagram announcement, the fund is earmarked for families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes and for churches and community centers addressing immediate needs.

Founded in 2013, BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity by “supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs.” The announcement follows the loss of Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles’ Malibu bungalow to the wildfires. “It was my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone,” Knowles wrote on Instagram, also expressing gratitude to firefighters for their bravery.

Firefighters battle intensified LA wildfires amid looming danger Firefighters are intensifying efforts to contain devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which have already killed 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, reaching 65 mph, could fuel the fires further, with severe conditions expected to last through Wednesday.

The Eaton and Palisades Fires have ravaged over 62 square miles, with the Eaton Fire now one-third contained. However, authorities anticipate the fires spread could worsen with the return of strong winds.