Tina Knowles, mother of global superstar Beyoncé, has strongly defended her daughter after a critic labeled her the “most overrated music performer on Earth” following her NFL halftime performance on Christmas Day.

Beyoncé performed during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, wowing the crowd with her stunning presence and vocal prowess. However, not everyone was impressed. Social media users took to the platform to voice their dissatisfaction, sparking a wave of negative comments.

In response, Tina Knowles swiftly took to Instagram, reposting a message that read: “No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say.” She expressed her agreement, adding, “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.”

Knowles didn’t stop there; she called out those critics for watching the performance in the first place. “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!” she wrote.

Knowles advised haters to redirect their attention to more light-hearted entertainment, suggesting they watch “goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown” instead.

Knowles also shared how she had learned from Beyoncé’s “warrior spirit” and said, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” emphasizing her resilience in the face of negativity.