US News: Joe Biden cancels overseas trips as Florida awaits yet another ‘potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton

President Biden postpones his trip to Germany and Angola to focus on the federal response to Category 4 Hurricane Milton, which is set to hit Florida's Gulf coast. This follows Hurricane Helene, the deadliest storm since Katrina, which caused significant fatalities and damage in the region.

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 09:46 PM IST
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the federal government's response to Hurricane Helene and preparations for Hurricane Milton in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington, as Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, left, and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, look on
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene and preparations for Hurricane Milton in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington, as Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, left, and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, look on(AP)

Hurricane Milton to strike US: President Joe Biden has decided to postpone his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to prioritize the federal response to Category 4 Hurricane Milton, the second major storm to impact the US Southeast in just two weeks.

Just 10 days ago Hurricane Helene - the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005 - pummelled the US south-east, killing at least 225 people. Hundreds more are missing.

At least 14 of those deaths were in Florida, where 51 of 67 counties are now under emergency warnings as Milton approaches.

Also Read | Hurricane Milton: Worst in 100 years? Florida braces for massive impact

Impact of Hurricane Milton

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the change in plans on Tuesday, citing the “projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton,” as well as the ongoing response efforts following Hurricane Helene, which struck the US last month.

Hurricane Milton, classified as a "potentially catastrophic" category four storm, is poised for a direct hit on Florida's Gulf coast.

Also Read | Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5; Florida orders evacuations

US President Joe Biden Planned Itinerary

Originally scheduled from October 10-15, the trip would have marked Joe Biden's first international visit since withdrawing from the presidential race in July and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The planned stops in Germany and Angola highlighted Biden's priorities of strengthening support among allies for Ukraine and expanding US economic and security ties in Africa.

Also Read | Hurricane Kirk Remnants Forecast to Hit Europe This Week

Hurricane Milton's Devastating Potential

Although Hurricane Milton has weakened slightly from a category five storm, it continues to unleash destructive winds of up to 145 mph (233 km/h) after brushing the northern edge of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm is anticipated to strike the densely populated city of Tampa Bay on Wednesday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in the state.

Hurricane Helene, the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005, resulted in at least 225 fatalities, with hundreds still missing. In Florida alone, at least 14 lives were lost, and 51 of the state's 67 counties are currently under emergency warnings as Hurricane Milton approaches.

Also Read | US News: 10 days after Helene, Florida braces for category 4 hurricane Milton

Preparedness and Evacuations in Florida

Despite a slight weakening in wind speeds to 145 mph, the National Hurricane Center warns that Hurricane Milton could double in size before landfall on Wednesday.

"Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," the update stated.

Floridians have been urged to prepare for what could be the state's largest evacuation effort in years, as officials brace for the impending storm's impact.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:46 PM IST
