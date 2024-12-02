Biden Pardons Hunter: US President Joe Biden said on December 1 that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter was facing sentencing for two criminal cases on gun crime and tax convictions.

The full and unconditional pardon comes after Biden previously said that he would not interfere with the Justice Department's prosecution in his son's cases. However, in a statement on Sunday, the President said his son had been ‘singled out’ and called his cases ‘a miscarriage of justice.’

Also Read | Joe Biden pardons son Hunter on tax evasion, gun charges

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Biden said in a statement. It is a ‘full and unconditional pardon,’ according to a copy of the executive grant of clemency as reported by CNN.

The Presidential pardon means Hunter Biden would not be sentenced for his crimes and that he cannot be sent to prison, which was a possibility.

The official pardon cannot be rescinded by President Biden's successor Donald Trump, who takes over in January.

LiveMint takes a look at the cases against Hunter Biden?

Tax Violations Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded guilty in September to nine tax offences related to over $1.4 million in unpaid taxes from income he spent on lavish expenses, including escorts, drugs and cars. The investigation into these charges started in 2018. He became the first child of a serving US president to be convicted in a criminal case.

Hunter’s legal team had argued that it was a politically motivated case and that President Biden’s son was unfairly targeted by Republicans. Some even alleged that the objective of the case was to damage Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Biden eventually stepped down from the Presidential campaign paving the way for his Vice President Kamala Harris to run for the top post. Harris was defeated by Donald Trump in the race.

Gun Purchase In another case, Hunter was convicted in June in Delaware in a case related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018. At the time of purchase of the gun, Hunter had falsely claimed in the form that he was not using illicit drugs. The charges were proven after investigations tied to his personal struggles with drug addiction, according to media reports.

In his pardon, President Biden defended his son’s actions, claiming that cases like these involving drug addiction are resolved without criminal penalties.

The Pardon President Biden's official pardon covers all “offenses against the United States which he (Hunter) has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," Joe Biden, the outgoing US President said in the statement.

In September, the White House press secretary had said that Biden would not issue a pardon for his son.

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” he said.

Who is Hunter Biden? Robert Hunter Biden is an attorney and a businessman. He was born in February 1970 to Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia in Wilmington, Delaware, US. Hunter is their second son.

He went to Georgetown University and Yale Law School, graduating in 1996. In between, he also joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, a Catholic group that serves marginalised communities.

Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.

Hunter was a founding board member of BHR Partners, a Chinese investment company, in 2013. He has served on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of the largest private natural gas producers in Ukraine, from 2014 until his term expired in April 2019.

Hunter has also worked as a lobbyist and legal representative for lobbying firms, a hedge fund principal, and a venture capital and private equity fund investor.

‘Troubled Past’ Hunter met his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, a lawyer, there. They married in 1993 and divorced in 2017. They have three children - Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. It is a ‘full and unconditional pardon.’

Hunter had a troubled past, as per US media reports. He started drinking as a teenager and has acknowledged abusing cocaine as a college student, according to BBC. He drank excessively after the death of his older brother, Beau, from brain cancer in 2015, sometimes only leaving the house to buy vodka, according to the New Yorker.