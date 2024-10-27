‘Biden puppet is lying’: Elon Musk hits back at US President over illegal migrant remarks

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published27 Oct 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX owner and the second richest person in the globe, slammed US President Joe Biden for calling him an illegal migrant asserting that ‘The Biden puppet is lying’. 

Earlier at an event in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), the incumbent President took a jab at the Tesla CEO, referring to him as a Donald Trump ally and jokingly labelling him as the 'wealthiest man in the world' who turned out to be an “illegal worker’ when he entered the US.

“He (Musk) was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't in school. He was violating the law,” the US president said. Biden's remarks were in response to Musk's support for Trump's anti-immigration policies, which Musk has actively promoted on X, warning against 'open borders' and undocumented immigrants.

It is important to note that Biden was referring to a Washington Post article that claimed Musk did not have a work visa when he launched his startup Zip2.

Elon Musk reacts to Biden's statement

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Musk reacted,” “So now he cares about illegals.”

 

Reacting to the US president remark, Musk further said, “I was on a J-1 visa that converted to an HI-B. They are aware of this, as they have all my documentation. Their desperation is a result of losing the election.”

Musk, an ardent Republican party supporter, is aggressively supporting the narrative that the Biden administration has permitted illegal immigrants to enter the country through “open borders” and do harm to the United States. Musk has repeatedly accused the Democrats of allowing illegal immigrants to swing states. “Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem,” Musk stated.

“The Dems are in favor of importing voters who are beholden to them and against allowing legal immigrants who would probably vote against them. Simple matter of incentives,” he stated in a post.

