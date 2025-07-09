Biden’s ex-doctor O’Connor refuses to answer questions on former President’s fitness for office— Cites patient privacy

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Joe Biden’s ex-White House physician, declined to answer questions on Wednesday (July 9) on former US President's fitness for office, during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

His lawyer, David Schertler, said O’Connor was left with “no choice” but to plead the Fifth Amendment rights, citing his “ethical responsibilities to protect patient confidentiality” and an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the president’s use of the autopen to sign documents.

Citing patient privacy O’Connor's legal team defended the move as necessary, not political. Schertler explained: “Dr. O’Connor had no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights. This protects him from being forced to testify in a manner that could violate doctor–patient confidentiality and compromise his legal position given the ongoing DOJ probe.”

Comer: “There was a conspiracy” Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) sharply criticised O’Connor’s refusal to testify, calling it “a clear indication that there was a conspiracy.”

“The American people demand transparency, but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth,” Comer said in a statement.

Republicans claim that if Biden was mentally unfit during parts of his presidency, some of his policies—especially those signed with the autopen—could be considered illegitimate.

Comer’s inquiry Comer has subpoenaed nearly a dozen former Biden aides as part of the GOP’s investigation, including: former White House chiefs of staff Ron Klain and Jeff Zients; former senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn; former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, former counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti, former deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and a former assistant to the president, Ashley Williams.

The committee is also investigating Biden’s reliance on the autopen for signing key legislation.

Democrats: “A waste of time” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, dismissed the inquiry as partisan and misguided.

“Oversight Republicans could be working to lower costs for American families and conducting oversight of President Trump’s corruption, but instead are obsessed with the past,” Garcia said.

Biden dismisses health claims as “ridiculous” Biden has rejected the GOP’s claims about his mental fitness as ridiculous and false.

Tesfimony to come after report Comer said the Oversight Committee will publish a comprehensive report detailing all findings once the investigation is complete.