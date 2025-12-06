Biden’s shocking gaffe: Says ‘Amerigotit’ instead of ‘America’ while slamming Trump at LGBTQ forum | Watch

Former US President Joe Biden suffered a gaffe while speaking at an LGBTQ+ rights forum in Washington, DC, on Friday (December 5). While criticizing the Trump administration, Biden struggled to pronounce “America,” saying: “...remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit. That’s who we are. We are the US.”

The 83-year-old Democrat continued his nearly 20-minute remarks, urging officials and advocates to “continue the fight” for equality.

Protecting the Constitution Biden emphasized the importance of resilience and civic engagement: “All of us are dismayed by the present state of the union. It's no time to give up. It's time to get up. Get up and fight back. Get up. Continue to fight. And what's the fight all about? ... it's about protecting the Constitution. It's about protecting the Constitution.”

During the event, hosted by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, he encouraged leaders to uphold LGBTQ+ rights in the face of challenges posed by the Trump administration.

Criticism of MAGA Republicans Biden also criticized President Trump and MAGA Republicans for attempting to distort the fight for equality:

“Donald Trump and the MAGA republicans are trying to distort and derail our fight for equality. They're trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister. But folks, it's really not about anything that's all that complicated. At its core, it's about making every American given the opportunity to be treated with basic decency, dignity, and respect they all deserve. That's what every single American deserves, every American.”

Awarded for advancing LGBTQ+ rights During the forum, Biden received the Chris Abele Impact Award for his administration’s work in advancing LGBTQ+ rights. The award, named after LGBTQ+ Victory Action board member Chris Abele, recognized Biden’s efforts to foster an inclusive federal government.

Health and age in focus Biden’s gaffe comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of his age and health. The former President, known for a stutter, has faced questions about his cognitive abilities, particularly following a debate performance against Donald Trump in June 2024. He subsequently dropped out of the election the next month.

In May 2024, Biden publicly announced a Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis that had metastasized to his bones.

