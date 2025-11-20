Big CDC reversal — RFK Jr.’s agency now says past claim that vaccines don’t cause autism lacked evidence

In a significant shift, the US Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Centers for Disease Control (CDC), on Thursday said that claims about vaccines not causing autism are not ‘evidence-based’.

Advertisement

Earlier, the CDC's website said that studies have shown there is no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder.

However, updating the webpage, CDC said, “The claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

Also Read | J&J, Kenvue sued by Texas weeks after Trump claimed Tylenol causes autism

It further added that studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

RFK Jr. and US President Donald Trump have promoted the theory that childhood vaccines are a cause of autism.

The agency said that ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website.

Advertisement

On its website, CDC stated that studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities. “US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.”

“Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.”

Also Read | RFK Jr claims Tylenol may DOUBLE autism risk in circumcised children

The agency added that the webpage will be updated with gold-standard science that results from the HHS comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism as required by the DQA.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense said, “The CDC is beginning to acknowledge the truth about this condition that affects millions, disavowing the bold, long-running lie that 'vaccines do not cause autism.”

Advertisement

What is Autism? Autism is a neurological and developmental condition marked by disruptions in brain-signaling that cause people to behave, communicate, interact and learn in atypical ways.