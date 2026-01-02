Big events in US in 2026: FIFA World Cup, 250th anniversary, Artemis II and midterm elections

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark one for the United States, packed with historic anniversary, global sporting spectacles, major political battles and a long-awaited return to deep space exploration.

Super Bowl LX in California Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While the teams remain to be decided, the event is already drawing attention with the announcement that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

Awards season returns Hollywood’s annual awards calendar will once again punctuate the year, with the Grammys in February, the Oscars scheduled for March, and the Emmys in September, ensuring no shortage of red-carpet moments amid an otherwise packed national agenda.

FIFA World Cup comes to North America The United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament is staged across three countries.

The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams competing in a newly expanded format featuring 104 matches. Games will be played across 16 host cities, including New York-New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Seattle in the US. The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It will be the largest World Cup in history, both in scale and reach, and one of the most watched sporting events ever held on American soil.

America marks 250 years of independence July 4, 2026, will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a milestone that will be celebrated with year-long events across the country.

The commemorations are being coordinated by America250, a congressionally mandated nonpartisan group, alongside Freedom 250, an initiative launched following an executive order by President Donald Trump. Festivities are expected to peak in late June and early July, with a “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall featuring all 50 states, a major Independence Day celebration with fireworks and military flyovers, and a nationally televised address by the President.

Additional events include parades, athletic competitions dubbed the “Patriot Games,” and plans for a new monumental structure in Washington inspired by Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.

NASA’s Artemis II mission heads toward the Moon NASA is expected to launch Artemis II between February and April, marking the first crewed mission of the Artemis program.

The mission will send four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the Moon, testing the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft in deep space. While the mission will not land on the lunar surface, it represents the closest humans have come to the Moon in more than five decades.

If successful, Artemis II will pave the way for Artemis III, which aims to land astronauts near the Moon’s south pole and re-establish a sustained American presence on the lunar surface.

Midterm elections dominate politics The 2026 midterm elections will be a defining political moment, with voters heading to the polls on November 3.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, along with 35 Senate races, including special elections in Florida and Ohio. Control of Congress will be at stake, with Republicans defending narrow majorities and Democrats aiming to regain ground.

Key governor’s races in swing states, high-profile ballot initiatives and redistricting battles will further shape the political landscape.

High-profile criminal trials Several closely watched criminal cases are expected to reach courtrooms in 2026, including the trial of Luigi Mangione, accused in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as well as proceedings involving Tyler Robinson and Nick Reiner.